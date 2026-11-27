VIJAYAWADA: To strengthen AYUSH healthcare services in rural and urban areas across Andhra Pradesh, the coalition government is set to modernise 64 AYUSH dispensaries with uniform building designs and standardised patient amenities at a total outlay of Rs 12.80 crore.

Cleared by the Union Ministry of AYUSH under the National AYUSH Mission (NAM) 2026–27 annual action plan, it allocates Rs 20 lakh per centre for constructing new buildings where required and renovating dilapidated structures.

Briefing Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Thursday, AYUSH Director Ronanki Gopalakrishna said the 64 centres were shortlisted following a field-level assessment of building conditions, repair requirements, and land availability. Sites are already ready for 33 centres, while land allotment is underway for the remaining 31. For the first time, all AYUSH dispensaries across the state will follow a uniform single-storey architectural template jointly prepared by the AYUSH Department and engineering experts from the AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC).

Built over 48.75 square metres in line with NAM norms, each facility will house all essential patient-care units under one roof.

District-wise, SPSR Nellore accounts for the highest number of centres at eight, followed by five each in Manyam, Prakasam, and Sri Sathya Sai districts, and four each in Konaseema, Eluru, and Bapatla.

Three centres each will come up in West Godavari, Markapuram, Annamayya, and Kadapa districts; two each in Srikakulam, Palnadu, Kurnool, Anantapur, Nandyal, and Chittoor; and one each in Vizianagaram, Vizag, ASR, Kakinada, and Krishna districts.