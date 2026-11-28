HANAMKONDA: A family of three had worked at a brick manufacturing unit in Hanamkonda for 13 years, but their employer continued to claim that they owed him `60,000 against an initial advance of `80,000.

In another case, a man was allegedly saddled with his wife’s previous husband’s debt after the employer arranged their marriage. These were among the revelations after Hanamkonda district authorities rescued 25 people, including nine children, from two cement brick and concrete ring manufacturing units at Kamalapur, where families had allegedly been held in bonded labour for up to 13 years.

Acting on a complaint from social workers, district collector Chahat Bajpai directed a team comprising revenue and labour officials, Child Labour Helpline personnel and police to investigate the units.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the owner, Armoor Shiva of Nellore, had brought the workers, all belonging to a marginalised Scheduled Tribe community, from Andhra Pradesh by offering them advances. Unable to repay the money, the families were allegedly forced to work while their debts continued to mount.

The workers alleged, they were underpaid, beaten and prevented from leaving the premises. They lived in makeshift structures so low that occupants could not stand upright. The owner allegedly confiscated their SIM cards and monitored telephone conversations.