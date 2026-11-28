VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said constituency delimitation must safeguard the interests of southern states while expanding democratic representation in line with population growth, proposing a 50% increase in existing Lok Sabha seats across every state, and backing the Centre’s decisions on both delimitation and women’s reservation.

Addressing a media conference in New Delhi alongside Union Ministers HD Kumaraswamy, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, and MPs, Naidu said he had come to the national capital to support the NDA government’s initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country’s interest.

He noted that the number of Lok Sabha seats has remained frozen at 543 since the 1976 delimitation based on the 1971 census—when India’s population was 58.8 crore, or roughly one MP for every 10 lakh people—whereas the country’s population is now nearing 147 crore, resulting in about one MP for every 27 lakh people.

Even after the 2001 delimitation, representation did not expand in proportion to population growth, leaving individual MPs with heavy constituency workloads, a problem a fresh exercise should address ahead of the 2029 elections, the Chief Minister said.