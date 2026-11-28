VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said constituency delimitation must safeguard the interests of southern states while expanding democratic representation in line with population growth, proposing a 50% increase in existing Lok Sabha seats across every state, and backing the Centre’s decisions on both delimitation and women’s reservation.
Addressing a media conference in New Delhi alongside Union Ministers HD Kumaraswamy, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, and MPs, Naidu said he had come to the national capital to support the NDA government’s initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country’s interest.
He noted that the number of Lok Sabha seats has remained frozen at 543 since the 1976 delimitation based on the 1971 census—when India’s population was 58.8 crore, or roughly one MP for every 10 lakh people—whereas the country’s population is now nearing 147 crore, resulting in about one MP for every 27 lakh people.
Even after the 2001 delimitation, representation did not expand in proportion to population growth, leaving individual MPs with heavy constituency workloads, a problem a fresh exercise should address ahead of the 2029 elections, the Chief Minister said.
Total LS seats in AP will rise to 38 from 25: Naidu
Warning that relying solely on 2026 population figures for delimitation could penalise southern states that lowered fertility rates through effective population control, Naidu recalled how southern states led the country on population control, and said during his earlier tenure as the Chief Minister of the erstwhile united AP, awareness campaigns helped reduce fertility rates.
He said circumstances have now shifted and the focus must combine population control with population management so states that controlled growth do not lose out politically. Under his formula of raising existing seats by 50% in every state, India would move toward roughly one MP per 18 lakh people while ensuring equitable treatment across regions and avoiding public discontent.
Projecting the impact of a uniform 50% increase, Naidu said total Lok Sabha seats across southern states would rise to 195—lifting Andhra Pradesh from 25 to 38, Tamil Nadu to 59, Karnataka to 42, Telangana to 26, and Kerala to 30—while strengthening representation nationwide and aiding the rollout of women’s reservation.
Turning to the 33% women’s reservation bill for legislatures, Naidu called it a historic step after three decades of delay, and urged all political parties to vote in favour during the upcoming Parliament session rather than repeating past mistakes when some parties opposed the measure, including during former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s tenure.
Recalling that the AP Assembly had already passed a resolution for women’s reservation, and sent it to the Centre, he praised Prime Minister Modi’s push for the quota, appealed for unanimous passage without discrimination, and warned that women will reject parties who oppose women’s quota.