VIJAYAWADA: Ordinary elections across 1,009 wards of 23 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Andhra Pradesh—comprising four municipal corporations and 19 municipalities or nagar panchayats—recorded an overall voter turnout of 63.44 per cent on November 26, with 15,85,031 of the 24,98,312 eligible voters casting their ballots.

According to State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha, voting took place between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. following the November 12 election notification, concluding peacefully and transparently. Vote counting for all 23 ULBs is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. on November 30, with results to be declared once counting concludes.

Among the 23 local bodies, Podili in Markapuram district registered the highest polling percentage at 77.90 per cent (23,134 votes polled out of 29,697 voters), followed by Kandukur in Prakasam district at 76.67 per cent (36,396 of 47,473), Amadalavalasa Municipality in Srikakulam district at 75.20 per cent (24,867 of 33,067), and Mangalagiri-Tadepalli in Guntur district at 74.65 per cent (1,77,449 of 2,37,712).

Bapatla (Bapatla district) recorded 70.78 per cent (52,947 of 74,809), B. Kothakota (Annamayya) 70.32 per cent (16,432 of 23,368), Narasaraopeta (Palnadu) 69.58 per cent (74,883 of 1,07,622), Palacole (West Godavari) 69.52 per cent (53,864 of 77,478), Kavali (SPSR Nellore) 68.92 per cent (58,884 of 85,433), Ponnur (Guntur) 67.98 per cent (40,923 of 60,200), Srikalahasti (Tirupati) 66.67 per cent (48,456 of 72,684), Chintalapudi (Eluru) 66.03 per cent (15,014 of 22,738), Rajam (Vizianagaram) 65.48 per cent (24,088 of 36,787), Tadepalligudem (WG) 65.13 per cent (65,601 of 1,00,728), Gudivada (Krishna) 64.86 per cent (77,572 of 1,19,594), Tanuku (West Godavari) 64.03 per cent (48,319 of 75,465), and Bhimavaram (West Godavari) 62.71 per cent (91,399 of 1,45,738).

The commission thanked voters, election personnel, and the Police department for their coordination and support in ensuring smooth polling.