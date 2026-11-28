VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, met virtually for nearly three hours on Friday, and approved a 30-point agenda spanning industrial investments, capital development, energy projects, and land record reforms.

According to sources, the Cabinet also deliberated on status notes for the proposed Investment Protection Act aimed at safeguarding investor commitments, and ensuring policy continuity across changes in government.

Unveiled at the 31st CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam by Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, the proposed Investment Protection Act is designed to shield businesses from sudden policy reversals and project reviews when regime changes.

Likely to be introduced in the upcoming Assembly session, the proposed bill seeks to stop incoming governments from arbitrarily revoking land allotments, altering agreed land and water pricing, with retrospective applicability covering investments made since 2024.