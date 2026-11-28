VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, met virtually for nearly three hours on Friday, and approved a 30-point agenda spanning industrial investments, capital development, energy projects, and land record reforms.
According to sources, the Cabinet also deliberated on status notes for the proposed Investment Protection Act aimed at safeguarding investor commitments, and ensuring policy continuity across changes in government.
Unveiled at the 31st CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam by Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, the proposed Investment Protection Act is designed to shield businesses from sudden policy reversals and project reviews when regime changes.
Likely to be introduced in the upcoming Assembly session, the proposed bill seeks to stop incoming governments from arbitrarily revoking land allotments, altering agreed land and water pricing, with retrospective applicability covering investments made since 2024.
Cabinet clears Amaravati works, power projs
It also pairs with a prospective escrow mechanism to ring-fence tax collections for timely incentive payouts, while State leaders have urged the Centre to consider a similar national framework.
The Cabinet also approved the land allotment and pricing policy of the AP Industrial Corridors Corporation, cleared a greenfield chemical park under the Bhavya Rasayan scheme at Mulapeta in Srikakulam district, and sanctioned a State-guaranteed `1,500-crore bridge loan from the AP Power Finance Corporation to develop the Kosalanagaram Industrial Park.
Further, it cleared six major industrial investment proposals signed during the CII Partnership Summit, involving around Rs 36,000 crore in investments.
Among them, the Cabinet sanctioned Kia India’s second integrated automobile plant at Erramanchi in Penukonda mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district with an investment of
`19,000 crore, and an employment potential of 12,000 jobs, Adani Enterprises’ Integrated Titanium Complex in Srikakulam at `13,667 crore generating 765 jobs, and a Saint-Gobain float glass manufacturing unit at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district worth `1,800 crore with a capacity of 1,200 tonnes per day.
It also cleared ATC Tires’ `1,047.47-crore radial tyre capacity expansion at Atchutapuram APSEZ, Eastman Exports’ `266-crore textile and garments unit in Chittoor district creating 3,103 jobs, and Nutricreams’ `228.27-crore ice cream manufacturing facility in Chittoor, granting them special incentives and infrastructure support.
On Amaravati capital works, the Cabinet sanctioned `431.79 crore for MEP (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing) works of the High Court building, alongside `379.82 crore for spire, roof, and main structural works and `353.51 crore for MEP works of the Assembly building.
It revised the integrated Secretariat and Heads of Departments (HoDs) complex cost from `4,688.83 crore to `6,641.21 crore.
The Cabinet cleared `1,215.70 crore across 14 packages for Gram Panchayat infrastructure within Amaravati limits, `626.13 crore for Amaravati Sangamam—housing the State Public Library, an auditorium, and the Global Institute of Good Governance—at Sakhamuru, and `180.68 crore under World Bank and ADB-supported Green Works Package-2 for canal buffer development, Sakhamuru Park, and a Memorial Park at the capital’s foundation site.
The Cabinet granted permission for APGENCO to form a 50:50 equity joint venture with Coal India for thermal, renewable, nuclear, pumped storage, and pithead power plants nationwide.
It approved transferring a 210 MW wind power project in Nandyal district from Ecoren Energy to Gentari Renewables, cleared a 12-tonne-per-day compressed biogas plant at Polavaram village in Prakasam’s Mundlamuru mandal under the Integrated Clean Energy Policy, modified the NTPC Green Energy–NREDCAP joint venture equity ratio to 51:49, sanctioned `27.93 crore for Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud services for the Revenue Department over three-and-a-half years, and approved five key posts for the AP Science and Technology Academy.