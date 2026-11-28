VIJAYAWADA: The State Forest Department has achieved a historic milestone in teak tree development with the national-level approval of three improved teak clones, marking the first such achievement in the country.

Deputy Chief Minister and Forest Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday congratulated the Forest Department’s research wing, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), scientists and field staff on the achievement.

In an official release, Pawan Kalyan said the three improved teak clones, developed through collaborative research by the Forest Department and the Bengaluru-based Institute of Wood Science and Technology (IWST) under the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), had received approval for release.

The clones have been named APFD-IWST-TG-1, APFD-IWST-TG-2 and APFD-IWST-TG-3.