VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s elite anti-terror force OCTOPUS will be strengthened with specialised intelligence, cyber and anti-drone wings under the proposed ‘OCTOPUS 2.0’ initiative, Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta said on Friday. He said the force should emerge as a leading anti-terror unit not only in the country but also internationally.

The DGP was speaking after laying foundation stones and inaugurating infrastructure facilities worth Rs 8 crore at the OCTOPUS headquarters at Nulakapeta village in Undavalli.

The facilities inaugurated include a combat physical conditioning ground and a long firing range. He laid foundation stones for a modular Close Quarter Battle (CQB) tactical house, a modular vertical tactical training system, a commando endurance training module and security walls.

Gupta said a campus was essential to improve the force’s operational capabilities and ensure regular training. The government would explore additional financial support through police modernisation funds to boost the unit.

Highlighting the changing patterns of terrorism and warfare, he stressed the need for continuous training, research and the adoption of advanced technologies.

IGP (Operations) Ch Srikanth said around 42 acres had been allocated for the OCTOPUS campus and thanked the DGP for supporting its infrastructure development. He said the force was working to strengthen its capabilities on the lines of the NSG. IGP (OCTOPUS) S Senthil Kumar described the development as the fulfilment of a long-standing dream, adding that modern training infrastructure and equipment would significantly improve the commandos’ operational readiness.

The DGP also inspected newly procured equipment, including bullet-resistant jackets, helmets, protective shields, tactical goggles, bomb detection devices, surveillance equipment and fitness monitoring systems.