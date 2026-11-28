VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s AI-enabled urban governance platform, Puramithra, has won the AI-Driven Public Service Innovation Award at the Illouz Media Parivartan Awards 2026 during the AI Transformation Conclave in Mumbai on Friday.

Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (C&DMA) P Sampath Kumar received the award on behalf of the state government at the event, organised by GovConnect with Maharashtra’s Directorate General of Information and Public Relations.

Operational across all 123 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in line with the Swarnandhra@2047 vision and the State’s Ten Principles, the mobile and web platform integrates property tax, water tax, civic services, and grievance redressal.

According to the release, it reaches nearly 47 lakh urban households with over 19.09 lakh registered citizens, has resolved more than 1,84,030 of over 1,86,330 grievances via SLA tracking and automated escalation, uses an AI vision model trained on over 10 lakh civic issue images to route GPS-tagged photos across eight municipal departments and 124 sub-categories to Swarna Ward Secretariat staff, maps recurring civic issues within 100-metre radius via GIS hotspots and APCMMS routes, and offers voice and text access in Telugu and English via BHASHINI.

Speaking on a panel titled “The Intelligent State: Can AI Make Government More Predictive?”, Sampath Kumar said AP is shifting from reactive administration to predictive governance using AI, real-time data to deliver measurable citizen benefits.