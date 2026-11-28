VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Friday sought central financial support to strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s coastal power distribution network against severe cyclonic storms, urging Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to approve a `4,851-crore resilience plan and fund 90 per cent of the project cost.

Participating in a conference of State power ministers convened by the Centre in New Delhi before holding a separate bilateral meeting with Khattar, Ravi Kumar briefed the Union minister on the widespread devastation inflicted on the State’s electricity infrastructure by the back-to-back cyclones Arnab and Murasu.

The minister pointed out that heavy damage to electric poles, transformers, and substations during these storms had snapped power supply to lakhs of consumers across coastal districts.

To mitigate the impact of future natural calamities on a permanent basis, he explained that the State government has formulated a comprehensive `4,851-crore action plan to install underground cabling and reconstruct overhead distribution lines using sturdy spun poles in vulnerable belts.

While requesting the Centre to bear 90 per cent of the outlay, Ravi Kumar affirmed that the State government is prepared to contribute the remaining 10 per cent share. Outlining the execution timeline, he said all proposed works are scheduled for completion within three years, from 2027–28 to 2029–30, once central funding is cleared.