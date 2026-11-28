NELLORE: A 15th-century Telugu keerthana by poet-saint Tallapaka Annamacharya is going viral on social media after a video of Chanticleer, the Grammy-winning American a cappella choir, performing it was initially mistaken for AI-generated content. Arranger Vineel Garisa Mahal clarified that the performance was real and took place at the Solsberg Festival 2026, at St Martin’s Old Catholic Church in Rheinfelden, Switzerland. Uploaded on YouTube eight days ago, the video has attracted widespread attention.
The devotional composition, which conveys a message of universal oneness, has found a new international voice, with the ensemble performing Annamacharya’s celebrated ‘Brahmamokate’ at the festival. Music lovers have praised the choir for introducing the centuries-old composition to a global audience.
The performance was the culmination of Indian-American tenor, composer and arranger Vineel Garisa Mahal’s efforts to introduce Indian music to the acclaimed choir. For Mahal, the choice was driven not only by the composition's musical richness but also by its message that all human beings are connected through the same divine spirit, beyond social and economic distinctions.
‘Brahmam Okkate, Parabrahmam Okkate’ is among the most celebrated compositions in India's musical and spiritual heritage. It was composed by Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya, popularly known as Annamayya.
Recalling the preparations, Mahal told TNIE that the ensemble had about two weeks of rehearsals before its first concert. While the singers picked up the notes quickly, getting the Telugu diction right required considerable attention.
“The group got the notes very quickly, but the Telugu diction required some fine-tuning, especially differentiating between interdental and retroflex ‘d’ and ‘t’ sounds, both of which are different from their English equivalents,” he said.
He said the choir members worked on their pronunciation to ensure the composition was presented with due respect for its original language and musical character.
Mahal's connection with the Telugu-speaking regions goes back to his family roots. His grandmother was from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, while his mother grew up in Srisailam in Kurnool district and frequently visited the Tirumala temple during her younger days. Although the family has since emigrated to the United States, its cultural ties with Andhra Pradesh remain strong.
Mahal said he visited India almost every other year during his childhood. His father's side of the family lives in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The visits became less frequent after his grandfather's death. His most recent visit was about four years ago, when he brought his wife to the country for the first time.
“We had such an amazing time,” he recalled.
His musical journey did not begin with Carnatic music. He studied only Western classical music while growing up and developed an interest in singing after joining his school choir in Class VIII, initially to spend time with friends.
Although his mother tried to teach him popular Kishore Kumar songs, he found it difficult to grasp the nuances of Indian vocal music. It was his grandmother who introduced him to the ghazal ‘Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo’, prompting him to explore a different approach.
He began transcribing its notes into Western sheet-music notation, using articulation markings and grace notes to capture its nuances and gamakas. After working out the melody, he experimented with adding multiple vocal parts so that a choir could perform it.
After completing his bachelor's degree in vocal performance at Southern Methodist University (SMU), a master's degree at the University of North Texas (UNT) and an advanced postgraduate programme in vocal pedagogy at New York University (NYU), Mahal auditioned for Chanticleer. He was selected, becoming its first Indian member.
When he presented his arrangement of ‘Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo’ to music director Dr Tim Keeler, the latter was impressed and asked him to curate an entire concert programme featuring Indian music.
Mahal accepted, although he was still at an early stage of learning Indian classical music and had only begun studying the basic Sarali Varisai exercises in Carnatic music. He subsequently immersed himself in Indian classical traditions, focusing primarily on Carnatic music while also exploring Hindustani music. He shared what he learnt with other members, enabling the ensemble to explore Indian music together.
With the support of his mother, music scholar Dr Kanniks Kannikeswaran and his daughter Vidita Kanniks, Mahal curated a programme of Indian and Indian-American compositions. Titled ‘Choodandi’, it was performed across the San Francisco Bay Area, with ‘Brahmamokate’ as its concluding composition.
Mahal said he first encountered ‘Brahmamokate’ through a recording by Carnatic vocalist Sudha Ragunathan while independently studying Carnatic music. He was immediately drawn to it but was initially intimidated by its technical demands, particularly the speed and mastery of the gamakas.
A conversation with his mother helped him understand its deeper spiritual significance. She explained how the divine spirit pervades all existence, how all beings are connected through this universal spirit and how worldly distinctions cannot separate human beings from God.
“That was when I knew I had to sing this song and sing it with conviction,” he said.
Mahal subsequently learnt the keerthana, arranged it for Chanticleer and included it in the ‘Choodandi’ concerts. The response encouraged Dr Keeler to continue featuring it, not only for its musical brilliance but also for the relevance of its message.
Mahal said he was later informed of his family's connection to Dr Shobha Raju, a leading exponent and scholar of Annamacharya's compositions. “It seems this music runs in my blood,” he remarked.
Following the success of ‘Choodandi’, Chanticleer continued performing ‘Brahmamokate’ at concerts across the United States and Europe. It eventually became the concluding piece at most performances.
Mahal said the decision to perform it at the 2026 Solsberg Festival was not entirely his own. It was primarily the choice of Dr Keeler, although he felt circumstances and destiny had also played their part.
Meanwhile, music lovers across the globe have praised the choir for presenting Annamacharya's keerthanas on the international stage.
“What a wonderful performance! It is heartening to see Chanticleer, the Grammy-winning American a cappella choir, perform ‘Brahmam Okkate’, the iconic 15th-century keerthanam composed by Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya, at the 2026 Solsberg Festival in Switzerland. The performance has captured the attention of audiences worldwide, conveying a profound message of equality, humanity and the oneness of all beings. This timeless composition reminds us of the richness of Telugu culture and heritage, which transcends borders, languages and generations,” said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in a post on X.