‘Brahmam Okkate, Parabrahmam Okkate’ is among the most celebrated compositions in India's musical and spiritual heritage. It was composed by Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya, popularly known as Annamayya.

Recalling the preparations, Mahal told TNIE that the ensemble had about two weeks of rehearsals before its first concert. While the singers picked up the notes quickly, getting the Telugu diction right required considerable attention.

“The group got the notes very quickly, but the Telugu diction required some fine-tuning, especially differentiating between interdental and retroflex ‘d’ and ‘t’ sounds, both of which are different from their English equivalents,” he said.

He said the choir members worked on their pronunciation to ensure the composition was presented with due respect for its original language and musical character.

Mahal's connection with the Telugu-speaking regions goes back to his family roots. His grandmother was from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, while his mother grew up in Srisailam in Kurnool district and frequently visited the Tirumala temple during her younger days. Although the family has since emigrated to the United States, its cultural ties with Andhra Pradesh remain strong.

Mahal said he visited India almost every other year during his childhood. His father's side of the family lives in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The visits became less frequent after his grandfather's death. His most recent visit was about four years ago, when he brought his wife to the country for the first time.

“We had such an amazing time,” he recalled.

His musical journey did not begin with Carnatic music. He studied only Western classical music while growing up and developed an interest in singing after joining his school choir in Class VIII, initially to spend time with friends.

Although his mother tried to teach him popular Kishore Kumar songs, he found it difficult to grasp the nuances of Indian vocal music. It was his grandmother who introduced him to the ghazal ‘Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo’, prompting him to explore a different approach.

He began transcribing its notes into Western sheet-music notation, using articulation markings and grace notes to capture its nuances and gamakas. After working out the melody, he experimented with adding multiple vocal parts so that a choir could perform it.

After completing his bachelor's degree in vocal performance at Southern Methodist University (SMU), a master's degree at the University of North Texas (UNT) and an advanced postgraduate programme in vocal pedagogy at New York University (NYU), Mahal auditioned for Chanticleer. He was selected, becoming its first Indian member.