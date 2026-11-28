VIJAYAWADA: The first phase of ordinary Gram Panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh recorded an average voter turnout of 77.65% on November 26, with Chittoor registering the highest polling of 83.37%, closely followed by Vizianagaram at 83.33%.

Meanwhile, repolling held across three panchayats on Friday morning, where electoral malpractices were reported on Thursday, recorded an average turnout of 24.28%.

State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha said voting took place between 7 am and 1 pm for 3,189 Sarpanch, and 25,057 ward member posts on Thursday, following the November 13 first phase notification.

Out of 3,949 Sarpanch posts, and 39,832 ward member seats notified, 760 Sarpanches and 14,731 ward members were elected unanimously after nominations closed for withdrawal at 3 on November 21, with 709 entire panchayats — including both Sarpanch and all ward member posts—going uncontested, while no nominations were filed in 44 wards.

Following reports of electoral malpractices during Thursday’s voting, the SEC ordered repolling for Ward No. 1 of Vellaturu panchayat and the Sarpanch post of Garikapadu —both in Bollapalli mandal of Palnadu district—as well as Ward No. 7 of Narasampalli in Kanaganapalli mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district. Repolling took place between 7 am and 1 pm on Friday, and counting is underway.

No phase-1 gram panchayat polls were scheduled in Visakhapatnam and Guntur districts.

Commending voters for their enthusiastic participation in the polling, and thanking district administrations, poll and police personnel, and other stakeholders for smooth polling, Punetha noted that active citizen participation strengthens the foundations of democracy.