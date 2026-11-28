VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday heard a petition filed by Bodapati Dharani Krishna, accused in the alleged `7-crore job fraud case, seeking a CBI probe into claims of custodial torture, an attempt on her life and threats by police personnel and political leaders.

In her petition, she accused Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s personal assistant Kotta Rukmini, CEO of Kairon Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd, AP State Police Housing Corporation chairman Kalyanam Shiva Srinivasa Rao and Mangalagiri rural police personnel of subjecting her to custodial torture and attempting to kill her. She alleged that despite approaching the police, no FIR had been registered.

Claiming that she and her family faced threats, she sought directions to the CBI to register a case and conduct an independent investigation, stating that she had lost confidence in the State machinery.

She also cited medical-legal records and hospital communications relating to the alleged torture. Justice Kunchem Maheswara Rao heard the petition and adjourned it to Tuesday.

During the hearing, her counsel alleged that advocate Nagoor Babu, who filed the petition, had been kidnapped by Guntur CID personnel near the Keesara toll plaza on Friday morning and sought an urgent hearing.

Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas submitted that the petition primarily concerned the alleged failure to register an FIR and did not warrant an urgent hearing. The court directed that the alleged abduction of the advocate be brought to its notice through an affidavit for examination.