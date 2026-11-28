VIJAYAWADA: Vangaveeti Radhakrishna took charge as Mayor of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation on Friday, making public health his first priority and signing the file for Mission Healthy Vijayawada as his first act.

Radha took charge in his chamber at the Corporation main office on Friday morning. MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), MLA Gadde Rammohan and Commissioner Dhyanachandra greeted him along with corporators, officials and staff.

Mission Healthy Vijayawada will run for one month across the city, covering sanitation, public health and environmental cleanliness. The aim is to improve sanitation and provide a healthy, clean environment.

Under the drive, special sanitation programmes will be taken up on main roads, internal roads, junctions and open places. Roads will be cleaned extensively. Desilting will be carried out in sewage and rainwater drains to ensure unobstructed flow. Waste in canals will be removed.

Awareness programmes will be held at community level, in schools and hostels on personal hygiene, sanitation, waste management and prevention of mosquito-borne diseases.

Special cleanliness programmes will be taken up in crematoriums.