VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) working president and Minister for Education and IT Nara Lokesh and TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao on Friday hailed the ruling alliance’s strong showing in the first phase of gram panchayat elections, asserting that rural voters have reaffirmed their trust in the coalition government and calling on party cadre to maintain momentum for the remaining two phases.

Addressing key party leaders during a teleconference reviewing phase-1 results and preparations for the second and third phases, Lokesh said the alliance’s winning streak—stretching from the 2024 general elections through urban, parishad, and now panchayat polls—reflects people’s faith in good governance.

He said every election must be taken seriously, higher polling directly boosts alliance majorities, and leaders from constituencies without polls should assist in needed segments while coordinating closely with Jana Sena and BJP workers.

He urged cadre to remain alert, and in a separate post on X advised winners to avoid arrogance and serve people with humility as alliance representation from the Centre down to gram panchayats marks a turning point for state development.