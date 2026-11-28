VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) working president and Minister for Education and IT Nara Lokesh and TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao on Friday hailed the ruling alliance’s strong showing in the first phase of gram panchayat elections, asserting that rural voters have reaffirmed their trust in the coalition government and calling on party cadre to maintain momentum for the remaining two phases.
Addressing key party leaders during a teleconference reviewing phase-1 results and preparations for the second and third phases, Lokesh said the alliance’s winning streak—stretching from the 2024 general elections through urban, parishad, and now panchayat polls—reflects people’s faith in good governance.
He said every election must be taken seriously, higher polling directly boosts alliance majorities, and leaders from constituencies without polls should assist in needed segments while coordinating closely with Jana Sena and BJP workers.
He urged cadre to remain alert, and in a separate post on X advised winners to avoid arrogance and serve people with humility as alliance representation from the Centre down to gram panchayats marks a turning point for state development.
Echoing the message at a press conference at the TDP central office (NTR Bhavan) in Mangalagiri, Palla Srinivasa Rao said rural voters had restricted YSRCP-backed candidates to just 26 per cent of seats, continuing the trend seen in urban local body polls.
Countering YSRCP criticism over voting methods, he said voters had backed the alliance across EVMs, postal ballots, and paper ballots alike, contrasting the peaceful conduct of polls with the alleged intimidation and forced unanimous elections during the 2021 local body polls under the previous regime.
Palla Srinivas Rao also accused the YSRCP and Sakshi media of spreading misinformation over the death of Rajendran in Vanaguttapalli of Kuppam mandal, clarifying that Rajendran was a registered TDP activist (membership no. 19023144 for 2024–26) who died in an attack by YSRCP leaders, and announced `5 lakh party membership insurance assistance along with support for his family.