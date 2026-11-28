VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu on Friday accused YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of spreading falsehoods over the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme to mislead people ahead of local body polls, asserting that the project stalled during Jagan’s own tenure rather than under the coalition government.

Speaking in Palakollu of West Godavari district, Rama Naidu said Jagan was chief minister when the National Green Tribunal (NGT) stayed the scheme in 2020 and again on March 22, 2023, when the tribunal imposed a Rs 2.65 crore penalty, alleging that the previous administration failed even to file a counter-affidavit after the stay.

He also pointed to GO No. 364 issued on August 11, 2023, which he said restricted the project’s scope to limited drinking water needs rather than irrigation, calling it contradictory for Jagan to now portray it as a project that would transform Rayalaseema’s future. Rama Naidu further asked why neither Jagan nor his newspaper had answered Telangana former minister T Harish Rao’s remarks claiming the project was halted after a warning to the then AP chief minister.