VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu on Friday accused YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of spreading falsehoods over the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme to mislead people ahead of local body polls, asserting that the project stalled during Jagan’s own tenure rather than under the coalition government.
Speaking in Palakollu of West Godavari district, Rama Naidu said Jagan was chief minister when the National Green Tribunal (NGT) stayed the scheme in 2020 and again on March 22, 2023, when the tribunal imposed a Rs 2.65 crore penalty, alleging that the previous administration failed even to file a counter-affidavit after the stay.
He also pointed to GO No. 364 issued on August 11, 2023, which he said restricted the project’s scope to limited drinking water needs rather than irrigation, calling it contradictory for Jagan to now portray it as a project that would transform Rayalaseema’s future. Rama Naidu further asked why neither Jagan nor his newspaper had answered Telangana former minister T Harish Rao’s remarks claiming the project was halted after a warning to the then AP chief minister.
Targeting the previous YSRCP regime’s record on irrigation, Rama Naidu alleged that 102 irrigation projects in Rayalaseema were pre-closed through GO No. 365 between 2019 and 2024, drip irrigation carrying a 90 per cent central subsidy was neglected for five years, and maintenance was ignored at Srisailam’s plunge pool, Tungabhadra gates — where gate no. 19 washed away during 2024 floods — and Gorakallu reservoir. He said only Rs 2,000 crore was spent on Rayalaseema irrigation during YSRCP rule.
In contrast, Rama Naidu said the coalition government spent around Rs 28,000 crore on irrigation projects statewide in 27 months—including Rs 13,484 crore on Rayalaseema projects, with another Rs 10,014 crore lined up—and pushed Handri-Neeva water up to the 738th kilometre at a cost of about Rs 3,800 crore.
The minister added that Rs 205 crore was sanctioned for Srisailam plunge pool repairs, Tungabhadra gates were modernised and recently inaugurated with the chief ministers of AP, Telangana, and Karnataka alongside the Union Jal Shakti minister, and a Rs 20,000 crore plan is being pursued to develop Rayalaseema as a horticulture hub.
Rama Naidu challenged Jagan to answer three questions before Rayalaseema voters: who was chief minister when the NGT stayed the lift scheme in 2020, who was in power when the Rs 2.65 crore fine was imposed on March 22, 2023, and who issued the GO limiting the scheme to restricted drinking water needs.