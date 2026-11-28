RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Rajamahendravaram will mark 222 years of its district court and 131 years of the Rajamahendravaram Bar Association on November 28. The State government has accorded State-level status to the celebrations, which the Bar and Bench are jointly organising.
Supreme Court Judges Justice PS Narasimha, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Sarasa Venkatanarayana Bhatti, AP High Court Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Tripura HC Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao will attend the programme. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will also participate in the programme.
The district court traces its origins to 1804, when the British administration established the Zilla Court at Rajahmundry. The Rajamahendravaram Bar Association was founded in 1895, with Nayapati Subba Rao as its first president. Since then, it has emerged as a key centre of legal activity.
A total of 150 district judges have served here, with incumbent Principal District Judge Junaid Ahmed Maulana being the 151st. The East Godavari region has produced 26 HC judges, while 16 other advocates who began their careers here went on to serve in various HCs. Three women who served as Principal District Judges here were elevated to HCs.
Rajamahendravaram is associated with former and ninth Chief Justice of India Koka Subba Rao, who assumed office on June 30, 1966. His elevation remains a significant chapter in the city’s legal history.
The Bar Association now has 1,670 members, with many young advocates joining in recent years, reflecting the city’s continuing importance as a judicial centre for the Godavari region. The joint celebration of the Bar and Bench, initiated through the efforts of Chief Justice Lisa Gill, aims to recognise the city’s contribution to judicial system.
Rajahmundry’s judicial history began in 1804 with the establishment of Zilla Court. Rajahmundry was formed in 1823, followed by court restructuring in 1843 and Godavari district reorganisation in 1859. The 1873 Act established the District and Sessions Court. Earstwhile Godavari were separated in 1925, while Rajahmundry remained the former’s judicial headquarters. It was renamed Rajamahendravaram in 2015.