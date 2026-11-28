RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Rajamahendravaram will mark 222 years of its district court and 131 years of the Rajamahendravaram Bar Association on November 28. The State government has accorded State-level status to the celebrations, which the Bar and Bench are jointly organising.

Supreme Court Judges Justice PS Narasimha, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Sarasa Venkatanarayana Bhatti, AP High Court Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Tripura HC Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao will attend the programme. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will also participate in the programme.

The district court traces its origins to 1804, when the British administration established the Zilla Court at Rajahmundry. The Rajamahendravaram Bar Association was founded in 1895, with Nayapati Subba Rao as its first president. Since then, it has emerged as a key centre of legal activity.

A total of 150 district judges have served here, with incumbent Principal District Judge Junaid Ahmed Maulana being the 151st. The East Godavari region has produced 26 HC judges, while 16 other advocates who began their careers here went on to serve in various HCs. Three women who served as Principal District Judges here were elevated to HCs.