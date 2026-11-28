VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Bhavan Special Commissioner Arja Srikanth has been appointed as Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Special Officer to oversee administration, pilgrim amenities, and development at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temples in New Delhi, Kurukshetra, Rishikesh, and Jammu, while coordinating TTD affairs across Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and Tripura.

Under his mandate, Srikanth will carry out mandatory physical inspections at least once every 15 days to spot operational gaps, guide staff on corrective steps, and submit fortnightly status reports to TTD.

Srikanth duties cover Agama-compliant rituals, sevas, utsavams, fresh flower supplies, and timely prasadam distribution, along with queue management, darshan, sanitation, drinking water, safety, and facilities for senior citizens and persons with disabilities through Srivari Sevak deployment.

Arja Srikanth will also oversee hygienic annadanam, dharma pracharam, financial and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) compliance, hundi monitoring, encroachment protection, structural upkeep, and advance processing of tenders and utsavams at least three months ahead.