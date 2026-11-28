VIJAYAWADA: Three directors of the Krishna Milk Union (Vijaya Dairy) have approached the HC challenging a single judge’s order directing fresh elections to the dairy’s board of directors.

The directors filed two separate appeals before the division bench headed by the Chief Justice on Friday, seeking to set aside the single judge’s verdict. Directors P Venkata Ramaprasad and Nelakuditi Nageswara Rao filed one appeal, while Vemuri Sai Venkata Ramana filed the other. The division bench is expected to hear both appeals next week.

The appellants contended that the single judge had failed to consider Bye-law 24 of the Krishna Milk Union, which prescribes conditions for candidates contesting elections to the board of directors.

The dispute arose from the rejection of the nomination of Vijaya Dairy director Veerapneni Siva Ramaprasad on the grounds of financial liabilities involving his wife’s business, Ratnalamma Dairy, a proprietorship owned by Padmaja. The business allegedly owed around Rs 5 crore to Krishna Milk Union.

Justice Harinath held that a husband cannot be liable for his wife’s sole proprietorship debts due to marriage. He ruled that rejecting Siva Ramaprasad’s August 2022-2023 nominations was legally unsustainable.

Challenging this, appellants argued that Bye-law 24’s disqualification provisions should extend to spouses to prevent conflicts of interest. They said the single judge overlooked SC judgments and Cooperative Tribunal findings, and sought reversal of the order.