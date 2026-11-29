VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate police security arrangements have been made across Andhra Pradesh to ensure the second phase of the 2026 gram panchayat general elections is conducted peacefully, freely, and impartially, State Election Commission (SEC) coordinator IG S Harikrishna said on Saturday.

Extensive police deployments have been planned so voters can exercise their franchise without fear and untoward incidents are prevented.

Harikrishna warned that stern action will be taken against anyone disrupting law and order during the polls, adding that trouble-prone areas will be under special surveillance supported by continuous patrolling, route mobile teams, and striking forces.

Under the security plan, elections will span 9,572 polling station locations (PSLs) and 40,569 polling stations (PSSs), covering 1,840 hypersensitive polling centres (with 9,048 personnel), 2,043 sensitive centres (8,164 personnel), and 5,689 normal centres.