VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has ruled that educational institutions cannot withhold students’ original certificates over dues, observing that such documents constitute students’ personal property and that withholding them violates their fundamental rights, including the right to life and livelihood under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Justice Nunepalli Harinath, while delivering the judgment on Friday, directed the management of NRI Institute of Technology at Perecherla in Guntur to return all certificates belonging to petitioner Korivi Kumar Babu within a week of receiving a copy of the order.

The High Court observed that educational institutions cannot withhold original certificates to recover outstanding fees, as the documents are essential for higher education, professional admissions and employment.

It said institutions must adopt lawful means to collect dues. Kumar Babu of Medikonduru in Guntur district joined NRI Institute of Technology for BTech under the SC General category in 2015-19. After his father’s death, he discontinued the course.

Though he sought his original SSC, Intermediate, caste, income and transfer certificates in November 2022, the college refused to return them unless he paid full course fee.

He approached the High Court in 2025. Citing UGC guidelines issued in October 2018, which require institutions to return original certificates after verification, the court held that withholding them was impermissible. It allowed his petition and directed the college to return all the certificates.