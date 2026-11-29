VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta distributed a reward amount worth Rs 75 lakh towards rehabilitation assistance to 18 surrendered Maoists, including a State Committee Member, two Divisional Committee Members and 10 Area Committee Members, at police headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday. The State Committee Member was identified as Joriga Nagaraju alias Kamalesh.
The assistance was sanctioned by the State government as part of its efforts to bring surrendered Maoists into the social mainstream and help them rebuild their lives with dignity.
The DGP said that 134 Maoist cadres, carrying a combined reward of Rs 2.87 crore, had surrendered before the State police over the past two-and-a-half years. They included one Central Committee Member (CCM) and two Special Zonal Committee Members (SZCMs).
Of the total reward amount, Rs 91 lakh had already been distributed, while another Rs 74 lakh was being disbursed.
He said AP Police had neutralised 18 Maoist cadres, including three CCMs and three SZCMs, and arrested 73 cadres, including four SZCMs, during the period. They had also assisted Chhattisgarh and Odisha Police in operations resulting in the neutralisation of 74 cadres.
Highlighting rehabilitation initiatives, Gupta said over 2,000 people had secured employment through SARAL skill development programmes, while another 1,200 youth had benefited from the PRERANA initiative.
Under SPOORTHY, 175 candidates had secured jobs after receiving coaching.
The State had also constructed 169 roads covering 1,265.8 km and 39 bridges in LWE-affected areas. Another 287 roads covering 793.71 km were taken up to connect 90 remote villages under the Adavi Thalli Bata initiative.
Further, 2,090 mobile towers had been installed, connecting 96 per cent of the most LWE-affected villages.
The DGP said Rs 1.21 crore would be distributed among 32 recently surrendered Maoists. Police and district officials were instructed to maintain regular contact with surrendered cadres and address their grievances.