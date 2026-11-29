VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta distributed a reward amount worth Rs 75 lakh towards rehabilitation assistance to 18 surrendered Maoists, including a State Committee Member, two Divisional Committee Members and 10 Area Committee Members, at police headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday. The State Committee Member was identified as Joriga Nagaraju alias Kamalesh.

The assistance was sanctioned by the State government as part of its efforts to bring surrendered Maoists into the social mainstream and help them rebuild their lives with dignity.

The DGP said that 134 Maoist cadres, carrying a combined reward of Rs 2.87 crore, had surrendered before the State police over the past two-and-a-half years. They included one Central Committee Member (CCM) and two Special Zonal Committee Members (SZCMs).

Of the total reward amount, Rs 91 lakh had already been distributed, while another Rs 74 lakh was being disbursed.