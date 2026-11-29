RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday called upon young advocates and law students to acquire knowledge of legal case laws, artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies, regularly study legal books, write legal terminology and seek guidance from experienced senior lawyers to ensure speedy resolution of pending cases and deliver justice to people.

Addressing the celebrations marking 222 years of the Rajamahendravaram District Court and 131 years of the Bar Association, he said the legal profession was undergoing rapid transformation with the introduction of technology and young lawyers should equip themselves with the latest developments to meet emerging challenges.

The Chief Minister assured that a POCSO fast-track court would be established in Rajamahendravaram to facilitate speedy disposal of cases relating to sexual offences against children.

He also appreciated the historic contribution of the Rajamahendravaram Bar Association in producing eminent lawyers and judges and said the government would extend support to strengthening the city’s legal institutions.