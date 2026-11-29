RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday called upon young advocates and law students to acquire knowledge of legal case laws, artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies, regularly study legal books, write legal terminology and seek guidance from experienced senior lawyers to ensure speedy resolution of pending cases and deliver justice to people.
Addressing the celebrations marking 222 years of the Rajamahendravaram District Court and 131 years of the Bar Association, he said the legal profession was undergoing rapid transformation with the introduction of technology and young lawyers should equip themselves with the latest developments to meet emerging challenges.
The Chief Minister assured that a POCSO fast-track court would be established in Rajamahendravaram to facilitate speedy disposal of cases relating to sexual offences against children.
He also appreciated the historic contribution of the Rajamahendravaram Bar Association in producing eminent lawyers and judges and said the government would extend support to strengthening the city’s legal institutions.
The celebrations were attended by Supreme Court judges Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Sarasa Venkatanarayana Bhatti, Tripura High Court Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Lisa Gill, who presided over the programme.
Praising Justice Lisa Gill as the first woman Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, Naidu said it was a matter of pride for the State. He expressed hope that Parliament would deliver good news on 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies in the first week of December.
He lauded the efforts of Principal District Judge Junaid Ahmed Maulana in organising the celebrations.
Recalling the 222-year judicial journey of Rajamahendravaram, he said the district court had witnessed British rule, the freedom struggle, Independence and the evolution of Indian democracy.
The city had produced several distinguished personalities, including Andhra State’s first Chief Minister Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu and the first Chief Justice of India from Andhra Pradesh, Justice Koka Subba Rao.
Chandrababu Naidu felicitated senior advocates Pothukuchi Suryanarayana Murthy, NV Gopalakrishna Murthy, SG Ramarao and others.