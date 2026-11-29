NELLORE: A 15th-century Telugu keerthana by poet saint Tallapaka Annamacharya is going viral after a video of it performed by Chanticleer, the Grammy-winning American a cappella choir, was initially mistaken as AI-generated.

Arranger Vineel Garisa Mahal clarified that it was real, performed at the Solsberg Festival 2026 in St Martin’s old Catholic church in Rheinfelden, Switzerland. Uploaded on YouTube eight days ago, the video has become a huge hit.

The ensemble performed Annamacharya’s celebrated ‘Brahmam Okkate, Parabrahmam Okkate’, a devotional composition on universal oneness that has now found a new voice internationally. Music lovers have praised the choir for taking it to a global audience.

For Mahal, an Indian-American tenor, composer and arranger, the performance was the culmination of his efforts to introduce Indian music to the acclaimed choir.

The choice was driven not only by its musical richness but by its message that all human beings are connected through the same divine spirit, beyond social and economic distinctions.

Recalling the preparations, Mahal told TNIE that the ensemble had about two weeks of rehearsals before its first concert. “The group got the notes quickly, but the Telugu diction required some fine-tuning, especially differentiating between interdental and retroflex ‘d’ and ‘t’ sounds,” he said.