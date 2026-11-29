NELLORE: A 15th-century Telugu keerthana by poet saint Tallapaka Annamacharya is going viral after a video of it performed by Chanticleer, the Grammy-winning American a cappella choir, was initially mistaken as AI-generated.
Arranger Vineel Garisa Mahal clarified that it was real, performed at the Solsberg Festival 2026 in St Martin’s old Catholic church in Rheinfelden, Switzerland. Uploaded on YouTube eight days ago, the video has become a huge hit.
The ensemble performed Annamacharya’s celebrated ‘Brahmam Okkate, Parabrahmam Okkate’, a devotional composition on universal oneness that has now found a new voice internationally. Music lovers have praised the choir for taking it to a global audience.
For Mahal, an Indian-American tenor, composer and arranger, the performance was the culmination of his efforts to introduce Indian music to the acclaimed choir.
The choice was driven not only by its musical richness but by its message that all human beings are connected through the same divine spirit, beyond social and economic distinctions.
Recalling the preparations, Mahal told TNIE that the ensemble had about two weeks of rehearsals before its first concert. “The group got the notes quickly, but the Telugu diction required some fine-tuning, especially differentiating between interdental and retroflex ‘d’ and ‘t’ sounds,” he said.
Reminds richness of Telugu culture, heritage: CM
The choir worked on the pronunciation to ensure the composition was presented with due respect to its original language and musical character.
Mahal’s Telugu roots run deep. His grandmother hails from Kadapa, his mother grew up in Srisailam and frequently visited the Tirumala temple.
Though the family has since immigrated to the United States, their cultural ties with Andhra Pradesh remain strong. He visited India often in childhood. Father’s family in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
Visits reduced after his grandfather’s death. Last visit four years ago was his wife’s first trip. “We had such amazing time,” he recalled.
Mahal began with Western classical music, not Carnatic music initially. He joined school choir in Class VIII initially for friends. Mother tried teaching Kishore Kumar songs, but nuances eluded him. Grandmother introduced him to ‘Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo’.
He transcribed its notes into Western notation capturing gamakas nuances. He added vocal parts so a choir could perform it. He studied vocal performance at SMU, UNT and NYU successively.
He auditioned for Chanticleer and became its first Indian member. Music director Dr Tim Keeler admired his ghazal arrangement greatly. Keeler asked Mahal to curate an Indian music concert programme.
With the support of his mother, music scholar Dr Kanniks Kannikeswaran and his daughter Vidita Kanniks, Mahal curated a programme of Indian and Indian-American compositions.
Titled ‘Choodandi’, it was performed across the San Francisco Bay Area, with ‘Brahmam Okkate’ as its concluding composition.
Mahal said he first encountered ‘Brahmam Okkate’ through a recording by Carnatic vocalist Sudha Ragunathan during his independent study of Carnatic music.
He was immediately drawn to it but was initially intimidated by its technical demands, particularly the speed and mastery of the gamakas.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hailed it as a proud moment for Telugu heritage worldwide. “What a wonderful performance! This timeless composition reminds us of the richness of Telugu culture and heritage, which transcends borders, languages and generations,” Naidu said on X.