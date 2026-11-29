TIRUPATI: The TDP-led NDA alliance won 73 of the 92 gram panchayats in Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s Kuppam Assembly constituency in the first phase of panchayat elections, while the YSRCP secured 19.
However, the results exposed internal differences within the ruling party, with factional disputes and resentment among senior leaders reportedly costing it several panchayats.
The YSRCP’s victory in eight panchayats in Santhipuram, where Naidu resides, and three in Ramakuppam has assumed political significance.
The opposition appears to have capitalised on discontent within the TDP and consolidated its support in villages where the ruling party’s local leaders failed to work together.
Mandal-wise, the TDP won 25 panchayats in Kuppam against four by the YSRCP. In Ramakuppam, the TDP secured 19 and the YSRCP three. Gudupalle saw the TDP win 14 against four by the opposition.
In Santhipuram, the TDP bagged 15, while the YSRCP secured eight.
TDP insiders attributed the failure to achieve a complete sweep to differences between senior leaders and a section of constituency-level functionaries.
Several experienced leaders, who had strengthened the party’s rural network over the years, were allegedly sidelined in organisational decisions, candidate selection and campaign coordination.
Their resentment reportedly resulted in a lack of active participation in some villages.
A senior TDP leader, speaking to TNIE on condition of anonymity, said some constituency-level functionaries were attempting to monopolise the party machinery, pushing experienced leaders and village-level workers to the sidelines.
The lack of coordination, he said, helped the YSRCP consolidate its support in Santhipuram and Ramakuppam.
The outcome is significant as the YSRCP had won just one councillor seat in the recent Kuppam municipal elections.
Its latest gains indicate that it continues to retain pockets of rural support. and can benefit from divisions within the ruling party political decisions.