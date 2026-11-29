TIRUPATI: The TDP-led NDA alliance won 73 of the 92 gram panchayats in Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s Kuppam Assembly constituency in the first phase of panchayat elections, while the YSRCP secured 19.

However, the results exposed internal differences within the ruling party, with factional disputes and resentment among senior leaders reportedly costing it several panchayats.

The YSRCP’s victory in eight panchayats in Santhipuram, where Naidu resides, and three in Ramakuppam has assumed political significance.

The opposition appears to have capitalised on discontent within the TDP and consolidated its support in villages where the ruling party’s local leaders failed to work together.

Mandal-wise, the TDP won 25 panchayats in Kuppam against four by the YSRCP. In Ramakuppam, the TDP secured 19 and the YSRCP three. Gudupalle saw the TDP win 14 against four by the opposition.