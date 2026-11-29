VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) working president Nara Lokesh on Saturday held a teleconference with key party leaders to lay out preparations for the second phase of gram panchayat elections, urging them to work in unison to secure victories for candidates backed by the ruling alliance.

Pointing to a strongly favourable public mood toward the alliance after past successes in municipal, parishad, and panchayat polls, Lokesh said every election matters and told leaders to treat the 2nd phase of panchayat elections with seriousness.

Lokesh stressed the need to address rebel candidacies promptly by holding talks with local leadership, while ensuring better coordination between leaders and cadre across alliance partners so that there is a 100 per cent vote transfer.