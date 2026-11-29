KADAPA: Political tensions have escalated in the Kamalapuram Assembly constituency following a public spat between former Kamalapuram MLA G Veerashiva Reddy, who recently joined the BJP, and Zilla Parishad Chairman Putta Narasimha Reddy, both members of the NDA alliance.

The controversy erupted when Putta campaigned on Friday in Kogatam, the native village of Veerashiva Reddy, seeking votes for the TDP-backed sarpanch candidate Yellareddy.

He alleged that Veerashiva Reddy and his family had held positions of power for nearly 50 years, including three terms as MLA, but had failed to develop the village.

Responding at a press conference on Saturday, Veerashiva Reddy accused Putta of visiting the village only to provoke controversy. He claimed that the roads laid by Putta were merely improvements to those he had constructed earlier.

Veerashiva Reddy also alleged that villagers feared losing their lands and houses if Putta and his associates gained influence. Questioning the propriety of a ZP Chairman campaigning in a gram panchayat election, he said those holding senior public positions should maintain their dignity.

He challenged Putta to prove his political influence through the election results and levelled allegations of murder, robbery, illegal sand mining and smuggling against him.