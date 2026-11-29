VIJAYAWADA: Over 500 officials and staff from eight health department head-of-department (HoD) offices and secretariat associations gathered at Eco Park near AIIMS in Mangalagiri on Saturday for a joint Karthika Vana Samaradhana celebration.

Health Secretary G Veerapandian attended as chief guest alongside senior officials including KVN Chakradhar Babu, Ronanki Gopalakrishna, Smaran Raju, Padmavathi, and IFS officer Chandrasekhar.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, who backed the event through Sanskriti Seva Samithi, congratulated them and urged that such gatherings should be held annually.