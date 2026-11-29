RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Supreme Court judge Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha on Saturday called upon young advocates to channelise all their efforts towards discovering the truth in every litigation through sound legal reasoning.

He said commitment to truth and professional integrity would earn them a lasting reputation in the legal profession.

Addressing the celebrations marking 222 years of the Rajamahendravaram District Court and 131 years of the Bar Association, he said advocates and judges had a greater responsibility to make justice accessible to the common man, protect individual dignity and uphold the rule of law.

They should ensure that the benefits of judicial verdicts reached the deserving sections of society, he said.

Recalling the historical setting in which the district court was established under British rule in 1804, Justice Narasimha said freedom struggles were taking shape in different parts of the country during the same period.

Veerapandya Kattabomman in Tamil Nadu and Rani Chennamma in Karnataka were among those who challenged British authority.