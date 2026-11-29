RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Supreme Court judge Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha on Saturday called upon young advocates to channelise all their efforts towards discovering the truth in every litigation through sound legal reasoning.
He said commitment to truth and professional integrity would earn them a lasting reputation in the legal profession.
Addressing the celebrations marking 222 years of the Rajamahendravaram District Court and 131 years of the Bar Association, he said advocates and judges had a greater responsibility to make justice accessible to the common man, protect individual dignity and uphold the rule of law.
They should ensure that the benefits of judicial verdicts reached the deserving sections of society, he said.
Recalling the historical setting in which the district court was established under British rule in 1804, Justice Narasimha said freedom struggles were taking shape in different parts of the country during the same period.
Veerapandya Kattabomman in Tamil Nadu and Rani Chennamma in Karnataka were among those who challenged British authority.
Highlighting the strength of the Indian Constitution, he said the legal profession should always safeguard the interests of society and protect fundamental rights.
He expressed his aspiration that petitions under Article 32 of the Constitution, which provides remedies for the protection of fundamental rights, should eventually be dealt with at the district court level. That day might not be far away if Parliament seriously considered the proposal, he observed.
Supreme Court judge Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra highlighted the importance of the Bar and the role of young advocates. He said beginning their legal careers in trial courts was particularly significant in shaping their professional abilities and understanding of the judicial system.
Another Supreme Court judge, Justice Sarasa Venkatanarayana Bhatti, stressed the need for young legal professionals to continuously acquire knowledge and improve their skills to meet the evolving demands of the profession.
Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Lisa Gill traced the 222-year history of the Rajamahendravaram District Court and described the celebrations as a momentous milestone. Very few institutions could witness such a long and glorious journey, she said, adding that the court had consistently upheld public faith in the judicial system and the rule of law.