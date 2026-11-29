VISAKHAPATNAM: Four persons, including three students and a teacher, were injured after a school bus from Pithapuram in Kakinada district overturned on the Kailasagiri ghat road in Visakhapatnam at 3.15 pm on Saturday.

Another teacher fainted following the accident. The brakes failed reportedly while descending the hill, hit a compound wall and overturned.

According to the official information, a total of 240 students and 25 teaching staff of Adarsh English Medium School, Pithapuram, had come to Vizag on a picnic in eight buses. Around 37 people were travelling in the bus involved in the accident.

The injured students were identified as D Satwik (11), P Aasrith Kumar (13) and K Jagadeesh (14), all Class VII students. The injured teacher was identified as P Gangadhar (40), a Telugu teacher. Another teacher, B Harshitha (26), fainted following the accident.

The injured were shifted to Medicover Hospital in Venkojipalem, where they are undergoing treatment.

Vizag District Collector M Abhishikth Kishore sent the Rural Tahsildar and District Education Officer to the accident site soon after receiving information about the incident.

He directed them to ensure medical assistance to the injured and provide support to them.