VISAKHAPATNAM: Four persons, including three students and a teacher, were injured after a school bus from Pithapuram in Kakinada district overturned on the Kailasagiri ghat road in Visakhapatnam at 3.15 pm on Saturday.
Another teacher fainted following the accident. The brakes failed reportedly while descending the hill, hit a compound wall and overturned.
According to the official information, a total of 240 students and 25 teaching staff of Adarsh English Medium School, Pithapuram, had come to Vizag on a picnic in eight buses. Around 37 people were travelling in the bus involved in the accident.
The injured students were identified as D Satwik (11), P Aasrith Kumar (13) and K Jagadeesh (14), all Class VII students. The injured teacher was identified as P Gangadhar (40), a Telugu teacher. Another teacher, B Harshitha (26), fainted following the accident.
The injured were shifted to Medicover Hospital in Venkojipalem, where they are undergoing treatment.
Vizag District Collector M Abhishikth Kishore sent the Rural Tahsildar and District Education Officer to the accident site soon after receiving information about the incident.
He directed them to ensure medical assistance to the injured and provide support to them.
He asked Revenue and Education Department officials to monitor the treatment and directed the DEO to visit the hospital and enquire about the condition of the injured.
The district administration arranged a special bus to take the students and teachers who were travelling in the overturned bus back to Pithapuram. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan spoke to the District Collectors of Vizag and Kakinada to enquire about the accident and the treatment being provided to injured.
He directed officials to ensure medical care and called for inspections of school buses, before they are used for excursions.
Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh also enquired about the accident. He stressed the need for schools to check the fitness of vehicles and engage experienced drivers before taking students on excursions. He said managements must ensure safety measures.
BJP Andhra Pradesh president PVN Madhav expressed concern over the accident and urged officials to provide the injured students with the best possible treatment.
He asked them to monitor their health condition and ensure that all necessary medical facilities were available. He wished the students a speedy recovery and urged officials to extend support to their families.
Speaking to TNIE, Arilova police confirmed that no one was killed in the accident.