36 trained police dogs, handlers inducted into Sixth APSP Battalion

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 36 trained police dogs and their handlers were inducted into State police force at the passing-out parade of the 23rd Canine and Handlers Batch held at the ISW Canine Training Centre in the sixth APSP Battalion at Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, who attended the event as chief guest, asserted that police dogs play a crucial role in crime detection along with modern technology, forensic evidence and scientific investigation. DGP Harish Kumar Gupta was guest of honour.

The 36 dogs underwent specialised training for 10 months. With their induction, the State Police now has 218 dogs deployed across various units. Anitha said around 78 dogs had been trained in two years.

The Home Minister said sniffer dogs could detect narcotics concealed in multiple layers, aiding drug investigations and indirectly protecting youngsters from abuse. She said the government was strengthening law and order through policing, technology, forensic services and the canine wing.

Anitha stressed comprehensive, evidence-based investigations, noting that canine teams could provide leads when technology or forensic evidence had limitations. She also highlighted public confidence in dog squads and presented awards to dogs excelling in training. She presented awards to dogs that excelled in various aspects of training.