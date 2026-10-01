Andhra Pradesh electorate stands at 3.71 crore after verification

VIJAYAWADA: The office of Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer informed on Wednesday that following the house-to-house verification, the total electorate stood at 3.71 crore.

Of these, 44.28 lakh notices were generated and served on concerned electors. Hearings have been completed for 99.99% cases, with 891 cases pening.

Out of 44.28 lakh cases heard, 42.29 lakh cases have been parked for finalisation, while 1.69 lakh cases have been found ineligible. In the remaining approximately 35,000 cases, final decisions are pending, and document verification is under process at the DEO login.

With regard to Form 6/6A (inclusion claims) received during the period from July 31 to September 10, a total of approximately 4.05 lakh claims were received. Of these, approximately 3.57 lakh claims have been found eligible and included in the electoral roll, while decisions on the remaining approximately 54,000 claims are pending as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in pending hearings on No-Mapping and Logical Discrepancy cases in certain Assembly constituencies, the ECI has extended timeline for disposal of claims and objections till October 10.

The pending disposal of applications received via Forms 6, 7 and 8. The final roll will be published on October 16 in all constituencies of AP to ensure that no one is excluded.