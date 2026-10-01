Andhra spiritual leader Kalki Bhagavan passes away at the age of 77

TIRUPATI: Spiritual leader Vijay Kumar Naidu, widely known as Kalki Bhagavan, passed away on Tuesday following a fortnight of medical treatment. He was 77. Kalki Ashram conveyed the news of his Mahasamadhi to devotees, expressing deep sorrow over his demise.

In an official message, the ashram stated that before shedding his physical form, Kalki Bhagavan assured his followers that he would eternally remain connected to them, and respond to prayers in the form of Paramjyothi whenever remembered.

The mortal remains of the spiritual guru have been kept at Ekam Kshetra near Battalavallam in Varadaiahpalem mandal of Tirupati district to allow devotees to pay their last respects. Expecting a massive turnout from Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring States, the ashram appealed for peace and orderly visitation, while the police deployed substantial force for bandobust.

Kalki built global Oneness Movement

Tirupati district SP L Subbarayudu directed local law enforcement authorities to enforce strict crowd control, traffic regulation, and security protocols surrounding the ashram complex.

Born on March 7, 1949 at Natham in Tamil Nadu, Vijay Kumar Naidu graduated in Mathematics from Chennai’s DG Vaishnav College, and initially served as a clerk with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). In 1984, he founded the Jeevashram alternative education school in the erstwhile undivided Chittoor district before transitioning into spiritual teaching. He built the global Oneness movement and established its headquarters at Ekam Kshetra in Varadaiahpalem, which grew into a major pilgrimage centre.