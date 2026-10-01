CM Naidu invited for Dasara festivities at Durga temple

VIJAYAWADA: Authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam (SDMSD) invited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to attend the Dasara festivities on Wednesday.

The annual Dasara festivities will be held at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri from October 11 to 20.

A delegation led by temple chairman Borra Radhakrishna (Gandhi) met the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at his camp office and presented him with the invitation.

Temple priests presented the Chief Minister with the sacred prasadam of the presiding deity Kanaka Durga and offered Vedic blessings on the occasion. The delegation briefed him on the arrangements being made for the annual festivities and invited him to participate in the celebrations.

The Chief Minister enquired about the preparations being made for the festival and directed them to ensure that devotees face no inconvenience during the celebrations.

He stressed the need for arrangements to facilitate smooth movement of devotees and ensure their safety and comfort throughout the festivities.

Endowments Commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan, temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik and members of the temple board were among those who met the Chief Minister and extended the invitation.

The Dasara celebrations at the hill shrine are expected to draw a large number of devotees from across the State.