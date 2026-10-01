Elderly to get doorstep health services in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is taking decisive measures to bring specialised healthcare services directly to the doorsteps of the elderly rather than waiting for them to visit hospitals, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced on Wednesday.

For the International Day of Older Persons (October 1), the Minister outlined an extensive continuum-of-care framework spanning from Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to District Hospitals, designed to cater to the medical, psychological, and rehabilitative needs of senior citizens across the state.

He revealed that specialised geriatric services are being conducted every Thursday at all PHCs statewide, where senior citizens undergo routine screenings, with those requiring advanced intervention being referred to higher-level facilities.

Dedicated geriatric wards have been established across all District Hospitals and Area Hospitals to offer inpatient care, mobility assistance, and physiotherapy services.