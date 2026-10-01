Jagan nurturing culture of bloodshed: Minister Nimmala

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu launched a sharp rebuke on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, stating that the nephew was the sole beneficiary of his uncle Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s gruesome murder.

Speaking at a press conference at the TDP Central Office in Mangalagiri, the Minister compared Jagan’s criminal mindset to that of international mafia dons. He accused the former chief minister of mastering the art of committing heinous crimes and conveniently pinning the blame on others.

Ramanaidu criticised Jagan, alleging that the former CM is a financial terrorist and a criminal mastermind who has eagerly inherited his grandfather Raja Reddy’s violent legacy, actively nurturing a culture of bloodshed among his followers across the state.

He questioned Jagan’s deafening silence over the startling new revelations made by the prime accused in the murder case, Sunil Yadav. With Yadav explicitly stating in court that Jagan, his family members, and Avinash Reddy were the beneficiaries of crime.