Land rights: Lankapalli ryots meet former CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Affected farmers from Lankapalli village in Pamidimukkala mandal met YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, seeking protection of their rights over nearly 600 acres of Lanka lands.

They alleged that local TDP leaders, in collusion with revenue officials, manipulated records and issued pattadar passbooks to ruling party leaders and benamis.

Jagan assured them legal assistance. Former Pamarru MLA Kaile Anil Kumar alleged attempts to usurp 350 acres of SC Society lands and reclassify 600 acres as government land.

The YSRCP chief said the party would approach the State High Court seeking a judicial inquiry and cancellation of all allegedly fraudulent passbooks.