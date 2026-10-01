Ongole celebrates 150 years with grandeur

ONGOLE: The “150 Years of Ongole” celebrations were held with grandeur on Wednesday, marking 150 years since Ongole became a municipality. Organised by the district administration and Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC), the celebrations aimed to showcase the city’s historical and cultural heritage to future generations.

Prakasam District Collector and OMC Special Officer P Rajababu, MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao and MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy led the celebrations at the mini stadium. Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Odisha Governor Kambhampati Haribabu, Ministers Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Gottipati Ravikumar and Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao and others were present.

The inaugural programme featured cultural performances by students from various educational institutions.

Speakers highlighted Ongole’s historical significance and rich cultural heritage and called upon people to draw inspiration from the city’s past while working collectively towards its future development. Thousands of people gathered along the route, cheering the procession. World Book of Records Joint Secretary Ullaji Eliazar and Observer Niyamath presented a certificate of appreciation for the display.

Bull owners Lingareddy Srikanth Reddy and Rayapati Visweswara Rao were declared winners of the bulls show and received prize money of Rs 50,000 and Rs 40,000, respectively.

A felicitation programme for 150 prominent personalities, laser shows, a live band and fireworks marked the concluding celebrations.