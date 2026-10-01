Prepare plan to ensure water security: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday directed officials to draft an all-encompassing, future-ready water management plan to guarantee long-term water security across agricultural, domestic, and industrial sectors in Andhra Pradesh.
Reviewing the Water Resources Department at his camp office alongside Irrigation Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu and Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy (Sai Prasad), Naidu emphasised that there would be no compromise on the progress and execution of irrigation projects across the state.
Stressing the need for integrated planning, the Chief Minister instructed officials to map out a complete framework covering every tier of the state’s water infrastructure—from major dams and lift irrigation schemes to micro-irrigation networks, crop canals, hydel power, and pumped-storage projects. The Chief Minister revealed that the state government is spending Rs 35,000 crore to complete priority projects listed under the official Irrigation Calendar.
Addressing urban and industrial demands, Naidu ordered immediate short-term and long-term measures to resolve the drinking water requirements of Visakhapatnam on a war footing.
He directed officers to expedite continuous water supply through the Polavaram Left Main Canal to the Kanithi Balancing Reservoir (KBR) and ensure uninterrupted municipal distribution across the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits.
Reviewing the land acquisition and Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) progress of the Polavaram Irrigation Project, Naidu instructed Finance Department officials to ensure smooth fund flow so that all primary project works are completed by March next year.
Furthermore, he directed officials to draw up plans to develop the Polavaram site into a major eco-tourism hub and optimise water delivery through the Polavaram Left Canal to fill all reservoirs across Anakapalli district.
Calling for a public movement on water conservation, Chief Minister Naidu advocated leveraging social media platforms to educate citizens on groundwater recharge, project benefits, and efficient water utilisation. He urged officials to actively involve the public through state programs like Jaladhara and Jalaharati to build widespread community participation in groundwater management and sustainable water stewardship. Senior officials from the Finance and Water Resources departments attended.