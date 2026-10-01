Prepare plan to ensure water security: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday directed officials to draft an all-encompassing, future-ready water management plan to guarantee long-term water security across agricultural, domestic, and industrial sectors in Andhra Pradesh.

Reviewing the Water Resources Department at his camp office alongside Irrigation Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu and Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy (Sai Prasad), Naidu emphasised that there would be no compromise on the progress and execution of irrigation projects across the state.

Stressing the need for integrated planning, the Chief Minister instructed officials to map out a complete framework covering every tier of the state’s water infrastructure—from major dams and lift irrigation schemes to micro-irrigation networks, crop canals, hydel power, and pumped-storage projects. The Chief Minister revealed that the state government is spending Rs 35,000 crore to complete priority projects listed under the official Irrigation Calendar.

Addressing urban and industrial demands, Naidu ordered immediate short-term and long-term measures to resolve the drinking water requirements of Visakhapatnam on a war footing.