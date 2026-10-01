Subsidised onion sale launched at Rythu Bazaars in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: In a major relief measure to cushion citizens against rising food inflation, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar on Wednesday launched the distribution of subsidised onions at Rs 35 per kg at the APIIC Rythu Bazar in Vijayawada.

Flanked by Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ramamohan Rao and Civil Supplies Commissioner H. Arun Kumar (Kannababu), the Minister inaugurated the counter and directly handed over onion bags to consumers.

Pointing out that price escalations in essential commodities are driven by global conflicts, oil market volatility, and Super El Niño weather disruptions, Manohar affirmed that the NDA coalition government is taking proactive interventions to stabilise market rates and protect household budgets rather than remaining passive like the previous administration.

Outlining the state’s comprehensive market stabilisation strategy, Minister Manohar stated that the civil supplies department has set up special counters at 400 locations across Andhra Pradesh to sell BPT super-fine rice at subsidised rates of Rs 48 and Rs 52 per kg.