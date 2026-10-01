Survey projects TDP vote share at 46.9 percent

VIJAYAWADA: With AP gearing up for local body elections, a survey by Chanakya Strategies has put the ruling TDP at a projected vote share of 46.9 per cent, followed by the YSRCP at 35%.

According to the AP Survey 2026 released on Wednesday, the JSP was estimated to have a 9% vote share, while the BJP was put at 3.5%. Other parties and candidates together accounted for 5.6%. These are survey estimates and not election results. The organisation said the survey was conducted over two months across all 175 Assembly constituencies, covering 52,500 respondents.

It reportedly assessed public opinion, voter perceptions, local political developments and the performance of elected representatives.

The report referred to welfare and development initiatives, including Stree Shakti free bus travel for women, Thalliki Vandanam, Annadata Sukhibhava, the job calendar and NTR Bharosa pensions. It also reported dissatisfaction with some local elected representatives and allegations of irregularities concerning sand, soil and other local issues.

The survey noted demands for clarity on investment proposals and the commencement of commercial operations of projects by the government.

According to the report, the YSRCP had strengthened its position in parts of Kadapa and Kurnool districts. It said the party appeared to have an advantage in most Kadapa segments except Kamalapuram.