Tie up with IITs & IIMs for upgradation of skills: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday directed senior officials to partner with prestigious institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) to provide ongoing skill development and capacity-building training for state government employees.

Reviewing public service delivery across various government departments at his camp office through the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS), the Chief Minister stated that upgrading administrative skills must be an ongoing, mandatory exercise across all cadres to ensure real-time governance and efficient public service delivery.

During the meeting, which covered employee training, Anna Canteens, urban drinking water supply, and amenities in welfare hostels, Naidu pointed out that Andhra Pradesh currently leads southern states in employee skill training.

He highlighted that state government staff are actively using the government’s iGOT Karmayogi portal for virtual courses to improve operational efficiency. “Just as IAS officers undergo continuous orientation to upgrade their skills, state employees must also systematically enhance their administrative capabilities,” the Chief Minister asserted, tasking officials with formulating specialised training modules in collaboration with top-tier IITs and IIMs.

Reviewing the urban water situation, Chief Minister Naidu issued a stern warning against administrative negligence, instructing officials to maintain an uninterrupted drinking water supply across both urban and rural habitations.