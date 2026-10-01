Tirupati Economic Region will focus on integrated regional development: CEO Meena

TIRUPATI: Tirupati Economic Region (TER) has begun consultations with representatives from various sectors to prepare a comprehensive regional economic development plan up to 2047, with officials stressing the need to incorporate field-level requirements, investment opportunities and infrastructure gaps into the blueprint.

TER CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena said the one-day stakeholder consultation held at the Tirupati Collectorate on Wednesday was aimed at gathering practical suggestions from elected representatives, industrialists, academics, city planners and government officials.

He said the plan should not be limited to data collection and report preparation, but should reflect the actual needs and development potential of the region.

He said the TER plan would focus on the integrated development of industries, logistics, tourism, agriculture and services, besides identifying infrastructure gaps and preparing around 50-60 key projects for the region.

Mukesh Kumar Meena said Andhra Pradesh needed to develop an integrated space and defence ecosystem by linking research and development, manufacturing, testing and launch facilities.

He said a Space City being developed over about 2,500 acres and land allotments to industries had already commenced. An R&D park in collaboration with IIT and IISER was also proposed, he added.

Meena also suggested exploring a single bonded corridor connecting ports, airports and industrial zones to improve logistics efficiency and attract investments.

Planning Department Joint Secretary Anantha Shankar said the basic data, economic conditions, growth potential and per-capita income of the nine districts covered under the TER were being studied up to the mandal level.

Tirupati Collector Dr S Venkateswar said the region had around 15,000 acres of industrial ecosystem and stressed the need for stronger road connectivity.