10 fall ill after consuming hostel food in Kurnool

KURNOOL: At least 10 students reportedly fell ill after consuming food at the hostel of Vedantu Learning Centre opposite Ashwini Hospital in Kurnool city, triggering concern among parents and student organisations.

Several students had reportedly suffered stomach pain, loose motions, vomiting and fever for the past few days. At least five students were admitted to a nearby hospital and later discharged after their condition improved. Some other students were allegedly sent home by the management.

Following the incident, officials from the Medical and Health Department and Food Safety Department visited the learning centre-cum-hostel and inspected the premises and food arrangements.