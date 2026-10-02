Allot 34% tickets to BCs, YSRCP demands NDA

SRIKAKULAM/VIJAYAWADA: With local body elections approaching, senior YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders and former ministers Dharmana Prasada Rao and Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna on Thursday demanded that the ruling coalition allot at least 34 per cent of its tickets to BC candidates.

The demand came after the HC struck down GOs 105 and 1065 providing 34 per cent BC reservation in rural local bodies and 33.33 per cent in urban local bodies.

Dharmana said the YSRCP had warned that the government orders would face legal hurdles. He challenged CM Naidu to demonstrate his commitment to BC representation by ensuring 34 per cent political representation in the upcoming polls.