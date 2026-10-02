AP govt set to launch Sanjeevani telemedicine in state on Jan 1

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is gearing up to launch ‘Sanjeevani’ telemedicine services across Andhra Pradesh on January 1, 2027, with a training drive covering more than 1.02 lakh healthcare personnel, including doctors, paramedics and field-level staff, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav said on Thursday.

To ensure a statewide transition, the department will run a trial launch of Sanjeevani platform from December 10. Infrastructure and technological upgrades are currently underway across 2,008 PHCs and Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs).

Specialised rooms are being prepared at 537 centres, while 1,726 facilities are being equipped with power backup systems.

AP Technology Services (APTS) has been tasked with procuring IT hardware, including computers, tablets, webcams, headsets, and printers, with all works slated for completion by November 30.

To streamline patient navigation and medical data entry, the government is appointing 2,277 Patient Coordinators—drawn primarily from Community Health Officers (CHOs) and Mid-Level Health Providers (MLHPs)—alongside 76 district-level service coordinators to manage inter-hospital coordination across primary, secondary, and tertiary tiers.

Training programmes conducted in partnership with Tata Group will run from October 12 to November 6 for coordinators, followed by sessions for doctors and field staff in November.

Field-level functionaries, including ASHA workers and ANMs, will receive training on digital health screening, generating health IDs, and entering clinical data.

As part of the digital integration strategy, the Sanjeevani system will merge 74 central and state health applications, into a unified platform by December 10 to eliminate redundant data entry.

Additionally, a dedicated State Sanjeevani Integrated Command and Control Centre is being set up at Mangalagiri in partnership with Tata MD. Staffed by 275 trained personnel, the centre will monitor health service delivery when operations pick up speed by November 30.