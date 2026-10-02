AP HC sets aside 34% BC quota in local body polls

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the State government and the State Election Commission (SEC) to initiate the process for conducting elections to gram panchayats and urban local bodies at the earliest, and in any case within six weeks.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan, stated that the government and the SEC had a constitutional obligation to conduct local body elections within the prescribed period. The bench noted that the terms of the urban local bodies and gram panchayats in the State ended in March and April this year.

The court struck down Government Order 105 issued by the Panchayat Raj Department on August 20, and GO 1065 issued by the Municipal Administration Department on August 19, providing 34% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local bodies. It observed that the combined reservations for SCs, STs and BCs exceeded the 50% ceiling with the 34% BC quota, contrary to the principles laid down by the Supreme Court.

The bench directed the government to complete the BC census, and collect data on the socio-economic and political status of the communities in accordance with the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Vikas Kishanrao Gawali case. It further directed the government to reconsider reservations exceeding 50% in accordance with the judgment in the Janhit Abhiyan case.