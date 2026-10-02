AP ranks 2nd in PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana

VIJAYAWADA: HRD Minister N Lokesh has directed officials to strengthen the implementation of skill development programmes and expand employment opportunities for youth in Andhra Pradesh.

He reviewed progress of skill development initiatives with officials at his residence in Undavalli on Thursday. Officials briefed him on skill development initiatives and APSSDC training programmes.

AP ranked second after Uttar Pradesh in PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana utilisation, with 192 centres set for upgrades. They said 5.43 lakh youth had secured employment and livelihoods, while AP recorded a 76% placement rate against the national average of 64%, ranking first among major States.