AP reconstruction firmly on track: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the State government is working to rebuild Andhra Pradesh by overcoming financial challenges while ensuring welfare and social security for the poor.

Participating in the NTR Bharosa pension distribution programme in Repalle on Thursday, Naidu said he had been taking part in the pension distribution programme on the first of every month for the past 28 months. He said officials and elected representatives are also dedicating the day to serving the poor. “I believe a Chief Minister is a common man. I am working by understanding the problems and hardships faced by the people,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government had distributed house-site pattas to poor families in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Mangalagiri and other areas across the State, resolving long-pending issues relating to residential land worth Rs 52,000 crore.

He said the government is providing financial assistance to poor families through several welfare schemes, including Stree Shakti, Talliki Vandanam, Deepam, Matsyakara Sevalo and Auto Drivers’ Sevalo.

The Chief Minister announced that 36 projects worth Rs 35,000 crore would be completed over the next three years, while emphasising the need to balance development with environmental protection.