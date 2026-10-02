AP registers 14.10% rise in September GST collections

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has recorded total Commercial Taxes collections of Rs 30,435.98 crore up to September 2026, up from Rs 25,892.92 crore last fiscal, registering an 18% increase. Building on the sustained growth achieved in the Financial Year 2025-26, the Commercial Taxes Department has maintained its trajectory of disciplined revenue mobilisation.

According to Chief Commissioner of State Tax (Commercial Taxes Department) Babu A, in September 2026, total CT collections stood at Rs 4,986.18 crore, up 15.03% (Rs 651.34 crore higher than in September 2025), marking a strong close to the first half of Financial Year 2026-27. Cumulatively, the Net GST collections up to September 2026 rose to Rs 19,635.49 crore, up from Rs 16,760.21 crore, registering a growth of 18%.

Net GST (SGST + SGST portion of IGST) collections in September 2026 rose 14.10% Year-on-Year (YoY), from Rs 2,789.50 crore in September 2025 to Rs 3,182.87 crore.