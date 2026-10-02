AP registers 14.10% rise in September GST collections

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has recorded total Commercial Taxes collections of Rs 30,435.98 crore up to September 2026, up from Rs 25,892.92 crore last fiscal, registering an 18% increase. Building on the sustained growth achieved in the Financial Year 2025-26, the Commercial Taxes Department has maintained its trajectory of disciplined revenue mobilisation.
According to Chief Commissioner of State Tax (Commercial Taxes Department) Babu A, in September 2026, total CT collections stood at Rs 4,986.18 crore, up 15.03% (Rs 651.34 crore higher than in September 2025), marking a strong close to the first half of Financial Year 2026-27. Cumulatively, the Net GST collections up to September 2026 rose to Rs 19,635.49 crore, up from Rs 16,760.21 crore, registering a growth of 18%.
Net GST (SGST + SGST portion of IGST) collections in September 2026 rose 14.10% Year-on-Year (YoY), from Rs 2,789.50 crore in September 2025 to Rs 3,182.87 crore.
AI tools and tighter checks lift GST revenue in AP
Net GST accrues to the State and reflects consumption within the State. This increase is driven by improved tax compliance, stronger enforcement, enhanced revenue monitoring and broader economic activity. This growth was achieved against a challenging backdrop of the GST 2.0 rate rationalisation reforms.
New initiatives introduced during the year - AI-based data analytics, AI-powered scrutiny, AI-based IGST reversals, UPI-based analytics enforcement, DISCOM-linked registration verification and Aadhaar-integrated expansion of Profession Tax - generated significant incremental revenue, strengthening September 2026 collections.
In September 2026, Andhra Pradesh’s net GST (post-settlement SGST) grew 14.10%, against the national post-settlement average of 8% - ahead of Karnataka (14%), Telangana (14%) and Kerala (9%), as per the GSTN monthly report.
The Government of India settled IGST of Rs 1,927.62 crore for September 2026 with the State of Andhra Pradesh, which is Rs 322.92 crore, i.e. 20.12% higher than the settlement for the corresponding period in 2025, which was Rs 1,604.69 crore.
Fact sheet
Net GST Collections
Rs 3,182.87 cr for September 2026
Year-on-Year Growth 14.10% vs September 2025 IGST Settlement
Rs 1,927.62 cr (20.12% YoY)
Petroleum VAT
Rs 1,666.91 cr (20.77% YoY)
Professional Tax
Rs 43.53 cr (3.99% YoY)