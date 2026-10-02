AP's Guntur selected for 3D-printed rural house pilot project

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh is set to host a national-level pilot project to construct Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) houses using indigenous 3D Concrete Printing (3DCP) technology, with Guntur district selected for the initiative.

Union Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar is spearheading the project, which aims to introduce automated construction technology in rural housing.

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed on October 4 at Burripalem among the Union Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), CSIR-Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, and AP government.

The pilot will develop technical protocols and structural benchmarks for scaling 3D-printed rural housing nationwide. It will construct 177 PMAY-G houses in Burripalem and Obulanaidupalem over 18 months, including 100 25-sq m units and 77 32-sq m barrier-free homes for Persons with Disabilities, each with a household latrine.